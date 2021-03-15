Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

