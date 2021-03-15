Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,963. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.