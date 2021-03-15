Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 8,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. 47,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,336. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

