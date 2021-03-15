Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,295. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

