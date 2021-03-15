Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

