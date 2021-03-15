Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.25. 28,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

