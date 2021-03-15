Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.91. 58,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.42, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

