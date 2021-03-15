Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 5.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 1,428.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Linde by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $6,369,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.99. 36,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,195. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

