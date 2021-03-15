Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

