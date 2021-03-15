Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 300,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

COG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. 121,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

