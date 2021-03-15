Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $166.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

