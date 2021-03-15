Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $47.88. 49,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.