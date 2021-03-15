Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

