Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,375,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.53. 42,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

