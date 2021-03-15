Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.66. 6,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

