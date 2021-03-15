Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,477. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

