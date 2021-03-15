Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,909 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 14.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,157. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

