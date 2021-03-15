Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 17,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Devon Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,655. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

