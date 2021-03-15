Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 19,900 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco lifted its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Apache stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 219,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,689. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.