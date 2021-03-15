Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.