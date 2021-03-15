Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 48,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. 530,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,505,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of -409.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

