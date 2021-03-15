Adara Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:ADRAU)

Adara Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Adara Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Adara Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Adara Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Adara Acquisition Corp.

