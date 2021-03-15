Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.70. 1,441,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 778,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

