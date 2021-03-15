adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €271.50 ($319.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €298.90 ($351.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €282.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.70. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.