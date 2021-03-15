adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €271.50 ($319.41).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €298.90 ($351.65). The stock had a trading volume of 560,959 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €282.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €279.70. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.