Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

