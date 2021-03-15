Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Critical Review

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adient 1 3 7 0 2.55

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.70%. Adient has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Volatility & Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Adient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.41 -$2.20 million $1.05 14.94 Adient $12.67 billion 0.35 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,185.50

Modine Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -0.31% 9.48% 3.19% Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04%

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Adient on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments. The company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. It also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

