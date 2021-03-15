Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.47 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

