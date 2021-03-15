Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 0.1%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €24.62 ($28.96) and last traded at €24.80 ($29.18). 104,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.82 ($29.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.45 and a 200-day moving average of €24.88.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

