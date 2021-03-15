Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131,879 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Adobe worth $807,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.48. 23,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,115 shares of company stock valued at $53,264,720. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

