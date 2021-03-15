Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $9,093.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,598,000 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

