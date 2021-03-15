ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.