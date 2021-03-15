ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.72

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $585.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

