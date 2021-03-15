Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

3/15/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

AAP traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 958,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,662. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

