Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $180.94. 16,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,527. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $179.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

