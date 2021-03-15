Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.78. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 167,834 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
