Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.78. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 167,834 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

