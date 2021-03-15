Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92. 7,934,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,741,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.18.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
