Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92. 7,934,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,741,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

