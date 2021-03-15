Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 84,973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.