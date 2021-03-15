Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADYEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Adyen

