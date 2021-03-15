Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADYX opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39. Adynxx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

