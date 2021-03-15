Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ADYX opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39. Adynxx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Adynxx
