Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 719.0 days.

Shares of AEDFF opened at $126.00 on Monday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.