Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

