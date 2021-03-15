Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $28.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $416.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

