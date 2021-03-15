Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 7.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 3,135,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,049,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter worth $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

