Aeon Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $21,023.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00391383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

