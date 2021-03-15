Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$126.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

