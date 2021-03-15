AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.33 Million

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $150.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.95 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $121.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

