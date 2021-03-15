AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

