Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 28%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) rose 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 109,624,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 23,982,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

