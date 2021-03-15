Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.50

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.46, with a volume of 416897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

